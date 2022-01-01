Carbonara in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve carbonara
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Duck Egg Carbonara
|$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
|Bolognese
|$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
|Fusilli
|$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Bucatini (Cream)
|$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
|Pasta of the Week
|$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
|Bucatini (Tomato)
|$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
BB's on North
7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa
|Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara
|$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
|Chicken Wing 10 Piece
|$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
|Classic Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Gorgonzola Alfredo
|$24.00
Creamy Italian Imported Gorgonzola Cheese combined with mushrooms and Romano Cream Sauce
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$27.00
Sage Pecan Brown Butter Sauce
|Carbonara
|$21.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodkind
2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee
|GK Biscuit Breakfast Sammy
|$14.00
Pork sausage breakfast patty, rosemary ham, melted cheddar, pickled jalapeño, cherry marmalade and a fried egg, piled on a homemade fluffy yeast-y biscuit.
|Champagne Battered Mushrooms
|$15.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
|Spiced Chickpeas
|$6.00
*Vegan & Gluten Free
Crispy fried Chickpeas tossed in a GK spice mix.
*Fryer is not Vegan or GF