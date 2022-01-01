Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve carbonara

Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
More about Onesto
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini (Cream)$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
Pasta of the Week$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
Bucatini (Tomato)$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.
More about Crossroads Collective
BB's on North image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

BB's on North

7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Wing 10 Piece$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
Classic Caesar$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
More about BB's on North
Capri di Nuovo New image

 

Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust$18.99
18" Hand Tossed Crust$18.99
12" Milwaukee Crust$12.99
More about Capri di Nuovo New
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gorgonzola Alfredo$24.00
Creamy Italian Imported Gorgonzola Cheese combined with mushrooms and Romano Cream Sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli$27.00
Sage Pecan Brown Butter Sauce
Carbonara$21.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
More about The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
GK Biscuit Breakfast Sammy$14.00
Pork sausage breakfast patty, rosemary ham, melted cheddar, pickled jalapeño, cherry marmalade and a fried egg, piled on a homemade fluffy yeast-y biscuit.
Champagne Battered Mushrooms$15.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
Spiced Chickpeas$6.00
*Vegan & Gluten Free
Crispy fried Chickpeas tossed in a GK spice mix.
*Fryer is not Vegan or GF
More about Goodkind

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Black Bean Burgers

Pies

Reuben

Quesadillas

Scallops

Caprese Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston