Carne asada in Milwaukee

Menu Description: Grilled steak, onions, cilantro.

LET’S BUILD OUR CARNE ASADA TACO:

Guest Choice of Tortilla

3.5 fl. Oz of Carne Asada

1 TBSP Diced White Onion

1 TBSP Chopped Cilantro

Carne Asada Seasoning: white pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, chipotle powder

