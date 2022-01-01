Carne asada in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve carne asada
BelAir Cantina - Water Street
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee
|Side of Carne Asada
|$3.51
Grilled steak
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$13.96
Served over lettuce. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.96
Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
SUSHI
C-viche - Bay View
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mikes
1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee
|2. carne asada- soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, and guacamole
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$13.96
Served over lettuce. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.96
Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
|Carne Asada Chimichanga
|$16.46
Deep fried burrito. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee
|Carne Asada-Flour
|$4.55
Menu Description: Grilled steak, onions, cilantro.
LET’S BUILD OUR CARNE ASADA TACO:
Guest Choice of Tortilla
3.5 fl. Oz of Carne Asada
1 TBSP Diced White Onion
1 TBSP Chopped Cilantro
Carne Asada Seasoning: white pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, chipotle powder
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$13.96
Served over lettuce. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
|Side of Carne Asada
|$3.51
Grilled steak
Paloma Taco & Tequila
5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Carne Asada
|$5.50
Marinated, chopped ribeye, seasoned to perfection, topped with chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro and house-made elote crema
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Carne Asada Pizza
|$20.00
Cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes
|16" Carne Asada Pizza
|$26.00
Cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes