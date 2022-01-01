Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve carne asada

BelAir Cantina - Water Street

1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee

Side of Carne Asada$3.51
Grilled steak
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$13.96
Served over lettuce. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.96
Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
SUSHI

C-viche - Bay View

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mikes

1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1327 reviews)
2. carne asada- soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, and guacamole
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa

6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$13.96
Served over lettuce. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.96
Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Carne Asada Chimichanga$16.46
Deep fried burrito. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue

2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee

Carne Asada-Flour$4.55
Menu Description: Grilled steak, onions, cilantro.
LET’S BUILD OUR CARNE ASADA TACO:
Guest Choice of Tortilla
3.5 fl. Oz of Carne Asada
1 TBSP Diced White Onion
1 TBSP Chopped Cilantro
Carne Asada Seasoning: white pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, chipotle powder
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$13.96
Served over lettuce. Steak, black beans, crema, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, lettuce, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Side of Carne Asada$3.51
Grilled steak
Paloma Taco & Tequila

5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee

Carne Asada$5.50
Marinated, chopped ribeye, seasoned to perfection, topped with chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro and house-made elote crema
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
14" Carne Asada Pizza$20.00
Cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes
16" Carne Asada Pizza$26.00
Cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes
