Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve cashew chicken

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Dates$0.00
Braised chicken thighs slow cooked with sweet potatoes, onions, garlic, and dates. Served with a side of creamy polenta.
More about The Busy Beestro
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$11.00
Sautéed chicken mixed with oriental vegetables, cashews, and a stir fry sauce, served over white rice
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Stuffed Mushrooms

Steak Sandwiches

Tarts

Blt Salad

Carne Asada

Garden Salad

Pad Thai

Pho

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1488 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston