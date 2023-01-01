Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chai tea

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Masala Chai Tea$0.00
Spiced tea concentrate with steamed milk
Turmeric Ginger Chai Tea$0.00
Turmeric-ginger spiced tea concentrate with steamed milk
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Item pic

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rishi Hot Chai Tea$5.00
Rishi's Masala Chai tea served with hot milk.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Sugar + Cinnamon Chai Tea Latte$0.00
housemade chai concentrate + brown sugar and cinnamon simple syrup + whole milk + topped with cinnamon
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Consumer pic

 

North Avenue Market

5900 West North Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
More about North Avenue Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Shrimp Tacos

Wontons

Pho

Chicken Sandwiches

Noodle Bowls

Cobb Salad

Sashimi

Chicken Nuggets

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (345 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston