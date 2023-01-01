Chai tea in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chai tea
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Masala Chai Tea
|$0.00
Spiced tea concentrate with steamed milk
|Turmeric Ginger Chai Tea
|$0.00
Turmeric-ginger spiced tea concentrate with steamed milk
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Rishi Hot Chai Tea
|$5.00
Rishi's Masala Chai tea served with hot milk.
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Brown Sugar + Cinnamon Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
housemade chai concentrate + brown sugar and cinnamon simple syrup + whole milk + topped with cinnamon