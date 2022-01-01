Cheese fries in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cheese fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Haddock and Chips
|$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
|Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|Perch Basket
|$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
|Schnitzel
|$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Large Tots 2 Sauces
|$7.00
Heap o Tots. 2 Sauces.
|Large Fries 2 Sauces
|$7.00
Heap o Fries. 2 Sauces.
|Company Butter Burger
|$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|SIDE OF RANCH
|$0.50
|BUFF CHIX WRAP
|$15.00
|MEAT LOVER skillet
|$15.00
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Bucatini (Cream)
|$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
|Pasta of the Week
|$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
|Bucatini (Tomato)
|$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mikes
1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee
|Elote bites
|$3.00
grilled seasoned corn on the cob
|Birria
|$4.00
spicy braised shredded beef
|3 Tacos flight
|$12.00
Chose any 3 tacos and 1 side
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza