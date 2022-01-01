Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cheese fries

Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haddock and Chips$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulasch Over Spatzle$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Perch Basket$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
Schnitzel$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Company Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Large Tots 2 Sauces$7.00
Heap o Tots. 2 Sauces.
Large Fries 2 Sauces$7.00
Heap o Fries. 2 Sauces.
Company Butter Burger$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
More about Company Brewing
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
BUFF CHIX WRAP$15.00
MEAT LOVER skillet$15.00
More about North Avenue Grill
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini (Cream)$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
Pasta of the Week$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
Bucatini (Tomato)$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.
More about Crossroads Collective
Taco Mikes image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mikes

1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elote bites$3.00
grilled seasoned corn on the cob
Birria$4.00
spicy braised shredded beef
3 Tacos flight$12.00
Chose any 3 tacos and 1 side
More about Taco Mikes
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

