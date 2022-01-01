Cheeseburgers in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Fish Fry Basket
|$13.50
Two-piece Eastside Dark battered cod, seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Beer battered fried cheese curds served with garlic ranch.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
Crispy chicken strips, seasoned fries and garlic ranch. Buffalo-style +$1.50
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Eggs 2
|$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
|Bacon
|$2.99
3 Slices
|Toast
|$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Birch
459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee
|Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips
|$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ketchup, Pickles, + American Cheese. Side Bibb Salad + Housemade Ranch.
|Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips
|$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill
5230 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee
|3 Cod Battered
|$18.00
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Basket of Fries
|$5.00
Midtown Grill
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Sauces and Such
|The Basics
|Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
Sweet Diner- MKE
239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Potatoes
|$4.00
Red potatoes skin on cubed prepared with salt, fresh black pepper, parsley and rosemary
|Egg Plate
|$11.00
2 locally-sourced brown egg cooked your way, served your choice of side and toast or english muffin.
|Challah
Traditional French Toast served with whipped butter, maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza