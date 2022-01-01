Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cheesecake

Milwaukee Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Milwaukee Steakhouse

6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tuxedo Cheesecake - (To Go)$9.00
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Paella$21.80
broccoli, carrot, red onion, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red cabbage, lemon aioli (vg)(df)(gf)
MOVIDA Paella$22.60
chicken, Basque chorizo, Spanish olive, sofrito, paprika lemon aioli (df)(gf)
Churros con Chocolate$10.00
cinnamon sugar churros with chocolate dipping sauce
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Dr. Dawg image

 

Dr. Dawg

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6" Polish$4.94
Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.
6' Chicago Dog$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
Side Fry$2.39
Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Sorella image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce$19.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Cannoli$4.00
Ricotta and Chocolate filled to order in our crispy House-made Cannoli shell. Finished with Amarena Cherries and Cherry Syrup. | Sold by the piece
Rigatoni alla Vodka$17.00
Pink Sauce with Calabrian Chile Breadcrumbs. V
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Dr. Dawg image

 

Dr. Dawg

853 N Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Chili Dog$8.15
A Vienna Beef hot dog with our Texas chili, shredded cheddar and chopped sweet onions.
Bag of Garlic-Rosemary Fries$5.29
A a bag of our signature garlic and rosemary fries
Side Fry$2.39
Our seriously delicious, hand-cut fries.
C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Purple Cheesecake$12.00
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mo's A Place for Steaks

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Strings$11.00
Truffle Mashed Potato$16.00
Mashed Potato$12.00
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
Onion Rings$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Wings$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Impossible Burger$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Large Salad$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Cheese w/2 Toppings$30.10
14" Cheese & 2 Topping Pizza
Buy One Get One FREE
Chicken Dinner$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
14" Cheese w/1 Topping$28.20
14" Pizza w/ Mozzarella Cheese & 1 Topping of your choice
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauces and Such
The Basics
Caesar Wrap$12.50
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
