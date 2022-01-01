Cheesecake in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cheesecake
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Milwaukee Steakhouse
6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee
|Chocolate Tuxedo Cheesecake - (To Go)
|$9.00
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Garden Paella
|$21.80
broccoli, carrot, red onion, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red cabbage, lemon aioli (vg)(df)(gf)
|MOVIDA Paella
|$22.60
chicken, Basque chorizo, Spanish olive, sofrito, paprika lemon aioli (df)(gf)
|Churros con Chocolate
|$10.00
cinnamon sugar churros with chocolate dipping sauce
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Rueben
|$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
|The Shorewood
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
|Truffled Fried Artichokes
|$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
|Ragu
|$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Dr. Dawg
6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee
|6" Polish
|$4.94
Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.
|6' Chicago Dog
|$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
|Side Fry
|$2.39
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Duck Egg Carbonara
|$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
|Bolognese
|$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
|Fusilli
|$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce
|$19.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Ricotta and Chocolate filled to order in our crispy House-made Cannoli shell. Finished with Amarena Cherries and Cherry Syrup. | Sold by the piece
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$17.00
Pink Sauce with Calabrian Chile Breadcrumbs. V
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Dr. Dawg
853 N Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
|Big Chili Dog
|$8.15
A Vienna Beef hot dog with our Texas chili, shredded cheddar and chopped sweet onions.
|Bag of Garlic-Rosemary Fries
|$5.29
A a bag of our signature garlic and rosemary fries
|Side Fry
|$2.39
Our seriously delicious, hand-cut fries.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mo's A Place for Steaks
720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
|Onion Strings
|$11.00
|Truffle Mashed Potato
|$16.00
|Mashed Potato
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
|Onion Rings
|$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
|Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner
|$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Large Salad
|$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|14" Cheese w/2 Toppings
|$30.10
14" Cheese & 2 Topping Pizza
Buy One Get One FREE
|Chicken Dinner
|$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
|14" Cheese w/1 Topping
|$28.20
14" Pizza w/ Mozzarella Cheese & 1 Topping of your choice
Midtown Grill
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Sauces and Such
|The Basics
|Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza