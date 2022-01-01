Chicago dogs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicago dogs
More about Dr. Dawg
Dr. Dawg
6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee
|6' Chicago Dog
|$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
