Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken biryani in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Chicken Biryani
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Bollywood Grill
1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Chicken Biryani
$16.95
Spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken chunks
More about Bollywood Grill
India Garden
2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
CHICKEN BIRYANI
$16.95
(GLUTEN FREE) Basmati rice cooked with chicken, and spices
More about India Garden
Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Cheese Fries
Tomato Soup
Cheeseburgers
Fried Rice
Tikka Masala
Boneless Wings
Chocolate Mousse
Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore
Walker's Point
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Bay View
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
East Town
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Side
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Bronzeville
No reviews yet
Historic Third Ward
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Riverwest
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Milwaukee to explore
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(19 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
Germantown
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(172 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1820 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston