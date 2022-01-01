Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches
More about Capri di Nuovo New
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Large Salad
|$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.