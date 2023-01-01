Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pita$14.00
tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cucumers, yogurt sauce
More about Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Shuttle

1827 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pita$14.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and ranch dressing served on pita bread. Served with chips on the side.
More about Pizza Shuttle
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Pita$14.00
Toasted Pita, Marinated Chicken, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

