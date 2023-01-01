Chicken pitas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Chicken Pita
|$14.00
tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cucumers, yogurt sauce
Pizza Shuttle
1827 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Chicken Pita
|$14.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and ranch dressing served on pita bread. Served with chips on the side.
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Chicken Pita
|$14.00
Toasted Pita, Marinated Chicken, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce