Chicken salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
romaine, bacon, eggs, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese, tortilla strips, choice of dressing
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)