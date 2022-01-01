Chicken sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crisp fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served with house made pickles and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Fries.*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Bell & Evans Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Special Sauce, Pretzel Roll.
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
|FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Your choice of Nashville hot or original buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickle rounds on a toasted brioche bun with spicy white bbq and a ramekin of coleslaw.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
Amilinda
315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee
|Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Spicy fried chicken breast, arugula, lemo alioli served on a focaccia with a side of bravas fries.
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk-marinated and double floured chicken breast on a brioche bun, house-made pickles and a side of mayo.
The Riverwest Filling Station
701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
A grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled red pepper, and pesto mayo, on Ciabatta bread.