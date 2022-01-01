Chicken sandwiches in Milwaukee

The Explorium Brewpub image

 

The Explorium Brewpub

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crisp fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served with house made pickles and coleslaw. Served with your choice of side
More about The Explorium Brewpub
Brunch - Milwaukee image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Fries.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Bell & Evans Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Special Sauce, Pretzel Roll.
More about Company Brewing
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Your choice of Nashville hot or original buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickle rounds on a toasted brioche bun with spicy white bbq and a ramekin of coleslaw.
More about Saz's State House
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
More about Crafty Cow
Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich image

 

Amilinda

315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Spicy fried chicken breast, arugula, lemo alioli served on a focaccia with a side of bravas fries.
More about Amilinda
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk-marinated and double floured chicken breast on a brioche bun, house-made pickles and a side of mayo.
More about Lakefront Brewery
The Riverwest Filling Station image

 

The Riverwest Filling Station

701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.95
A grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled red pepper, and pesto mayo, on Ciabatta bread.
More about The Riverwest Filling Station

