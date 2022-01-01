Chicken soup in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Chicken & Dumpling Soup
|$4.00
Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with house made dumplings, diced chicken, carrots, onions, and celery. Garnished with Parsley. Served with crackers.
More about Milwaukee Downtown Campus Cafe
Milwaukee Downtown Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|Chicken Enchilada Soup
Rich soup of chicken, cheese & mexican spices