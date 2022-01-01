Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken soup

Chicken & Dumpling Soup image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub & Grill

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Dumpling Soup$4.00
Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with house made dumplings, diced chicken, carrots, onions, and celery. Garnished with Parsley. Served with crackers.
More about Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe image

 

Milwaukee Downtown Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Rice Soup
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Rich soup of chicken, cheese & mexican spices
More about Milwaukee Downtown Campus Cafe
Item pic

 

AppeThai - -WI

3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$14.00
GUAY TIEW GAI: Steam rice Noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, in our house made chicken soup, topped with crispy chicken, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
More about AppeThai - -WI

