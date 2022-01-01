Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chilaquiles

BelAir Cantina - Water Street

1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Rojos$9.23
Fried tortilla chips, roja salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, onions, crema, scrambled eggs.
Cafe Corazon Bay View

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$13.00
Fried strips of corn tortilla smothered in a house red OR green sauce served with (2) eggs any style with cheddar jack cheese, onion, crema, and choice of meat OR vegan option sided with rice and choice of beans
VEGAN CHILAQUILES$13.00
FRIED STRIPS OF CORN TORTILLAS SMOTHERED IN OUR HOUSE RED OR GREEN SAUCE, SERVED WITH HERB TOFU, ONION, AND CHOICE OF FEGAN OPTION, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS
Paloma Taco & Tequila

5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Rojo (BRUNCH ONLY!)$9.00
BRUNCH ONLY! Saturday & Sunday 11am-3pm
House-made tortilla chips cooked in our rojo sauce topped with Cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, an over-easy egg and served with a side of beans
Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103

239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$18.00
Mexican Chorizo, corn relish, Pico de Gallo, fresh eggs served your way topped with WI Cheddar Cheese, crispy tortilla chips, fresh cilantro, crème fraiche and house made salsa verde
Soy Chilaquiles$19.00
Soy chorizo substitute, corn relish, Pico de Gallo, fresh eggs served your way topped with WI Cheddar Cheese, crispy tortilla chips, fresh cilantro, crème fraiche and house made salsa verde
