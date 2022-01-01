Chilaquiles in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chilaquiles
BelAir Cantina - Water Street
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$9.23
Fried tortilla chips, roja salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, onions, crema, scrambled eggs.
Cafe Corazon Bay View
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|CHILAQUILES
|$13.00
Fried strips of corn tortilla smothered in a house red OR green sauce served with (2) eggs any style with cheddar jack cheese, onion, crema, and choice of meat OR vegan option sided with rice and choice of beans
|VEGAN CHILAQUILES
|$13.00
FRIED STRIPS OF CORN TORTILLAS SMOTHERED IN OUR HOUSE RED OR GREEN SAUCE, SERVED WITH HERB TOFU, ONION, AND CHOICE OF FEGAN OPTION, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS
Paloma Taco & Tequila
5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Chilaquiles Rojo (BRUNCH ONLY!)
|$9.00
BRUNCH ONLY! Saturday & Sunday 11am-3pm
House-made tortilla chips cooked in our rojo sauce topped with Cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, an over-easy egg and served with a side of beans
Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103
239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee
|Chilaquiles
|$18.00
Mexican Chorizo, corn relish, Pico de Gallo, fresh eggs served your way topped with WI Cheddar Cheese, crispy tortilla chips, fresh cilantro, crème fraiche and house made salsa verde
|Soy Chilaquiles
|$19.00
Soy chorizo substitute, corn relish, Pico de Gallo, fresh eggs served your way topped with WI Cheddar Cheese, crispy tortilla chips, fresh cilantro, crème fraiche and house made salsa verde
