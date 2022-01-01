Chimichangas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chimichangas
BelAir Cantina - Water Street
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee
|Birria Chimichanga
|$17.01
Deep fried burrito, beef birria, BBQ sauce, Frito chips, corn salsa, crema, cilantro, pinto beans, rice, pickled onions.
|Shrimp Chimichanga
|$16.46
Deep fried burrito. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
|Port Rajas Chimichanga
|$14.50
Deep fried burrito. Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa
|Baby Gringo Chimichanga
|$9.45
Mini deep-fried burrito filled with ground beef, lettuce, rice, black beans, cheddar, tomato, queso fundido, salsa roja.
|Shrimp Chimichanga
|$16.46
Deep fried burrito. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
|Korean Inspired Beef Chimichanga
|$18.37
BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee
|Port Rajas Chimichanga
|$14.50
Deep fried burrito. Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
|Shrimp Chimichanga
|$16.46
Deep fried burrito. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
|Korean Inspired Beef Chimichanga
|$18.37