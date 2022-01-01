Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chimichangas

Consumer pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Water Street

1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Chimichanga$17.01
Deep fried burrito, beef birria, BBQ sauce, Frito chips, corn salsa, crema, cilantro, pinto beans, rice, pickled onions.
Shrimp Chimichanga$16.46
Deep fried burrito. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
Port Rajas Chimichanga$14.50
Deep fried burrito. Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
More about BelAir Cantina - Water Street
Consumer pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa

6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Gringo Chimichanga$9.45
Mini deep-fried burrito filled with ground beef, lettuce, rice, black beans, cheddar, tomato, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Shrimp Chimichanga$16.46
Deep fried burrito. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
Korean Inspired Beef Chimichanga$18.37
More about BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
Consumer pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue

2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Port Rajas Chimichanga$14.50
Deep fried burrito. Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Shrimp Chimichanga$16.46
Deep fried burrito. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
Korean Inspired Beef Chimichanga$18.37
More about BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Chimichangas$6.50
More about Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Cheesecake

Cinnamon Rolls

Chorizo Burritos

Panang Curry

Hash Browns

Pad Thai

Shrimp Burritos

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1486 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston