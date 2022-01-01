Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Enchilada Bake$0.00
Chicken, corn, poblano peppers, black beans, onion, green chiles, cilantro, cheese and corn tortillas layered in a delicious enchilada bake.
More about The Busy Beestro
Cafe LuLu image

 

LuLu Café & Bar

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Pita$10.95
Grilled chipotle-marinated chicken breast topped with a chunky black bean salsa and seasoned with a cumin-lime drizzle.
More about LuLu Café & Bar
Item pic

 

Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Chicken Tikka Chipotle$28.00
Garlic Chipotle & Lemon Marinated Chicken
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

