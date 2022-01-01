Chipotle chicken in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chipotle Chicken Enchilada Bake
|$0.00
Chicken, corn, poblano peppers, black beans, onion, green chiles, cilantro, cheese and corn tortillas layered in a delicious enchilada bake.
LuLu Café & Bar
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chipotle Chicken Pita
|$10.95
Grilled chipotle-marinated chicken breast topped with a chunky black bean salsa and seasoned with a cumin-lime drizzle.