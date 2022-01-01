Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
TACO TRUCK DINNER TG$12.50
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
ENCHILADAS TG$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
WET BURRITO$12.50
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
More about Cafe Corazon
Taco Mikes image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mikes

1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elote bites$3.00
grilled seasoned corn on the cob
Birria$4.00
spicy braised shredded beef
3 Tacos flight$12.00
Chose any 3 tacos and 1 side
More about Taco Mikes
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
TACO TRUCK DINNER$12.00
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
WET BURRITO$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
QUESO DIP$6.50
House made cheese dip with chips and salsa.
More about Cafe Corazon
Kompali image

 

Kompali

1205 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.00
More about Kompali
Paloma Taco & Tequila image

 

Paloma Taco & Tequila

5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken$4.50
slow cooked shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and crema.
Chorizo$4.00
spicy chorizo, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico, serrano crema.
Gringo All The Way$4.00
seasoned ground beef, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, crema and onion all stuffed in a pink seasoned, house-made crunchy taco shell.
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila
Consumer pic

 

Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po'Boy - CHICKEN$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
Nachos$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
More about Cloud Red
Chucho's Red Tacos image

 

Chucho's Red Tacos

4511 S 6th St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito$10.25
Quesitaco$3.95
Empanada$4.75
More about Chucho's Red Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Tiramisu

Salmon Salad

Short Ribs

Crab Salad

Fritters

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Wedge Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston