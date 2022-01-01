Chips and salsa in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|TACO TRUCK DINNER TG
|$12.50
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
|ENCHILADAS TG
|$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
|WET BURRITO
|$12.50
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mikes
1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee
|Elote bites
|$3.00
grilled seasoned corn on the cob
|Birria
|$4.00
spicy braised shredded beef
|3 Tacos flight
|$12.00
Chose any 3 tacos and 1 side
GRILL
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|TACO TRUCK DINNER
|$12.00
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
|WET BURRITO
|$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
|QUESO DIP
|$6.50
House made cheese dip with chips and salsa.
Paloma Taco & Tequila
5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Spicy Chicken
|$4.50
slow cooked shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and crema.
|Chorizo
|$4.00
spicy chorizo, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico, serrano crema.
|Gringo All The Way
|$4.00
seasoned ground beef, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, crema and onion all stuffed in a pink seasoned, house-made crunchy taco shell.
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Po'Boy - CHICKEN
|$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
|Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)