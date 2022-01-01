Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about The Diplomat
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

1806 E. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CYOB (Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Carson's Ribs image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE CARRY OUT
🚘 REQUIRED-Type Color, License Plate, and Cell Number of pick up vehicle in the Special Instructions Box below
Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings$14.00
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
More about Carson's Ribs
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Power Ginger
Marinated Tofu (or Chicken), Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kale, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Thai Chili Ginger, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini (Cream)$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
Pasta of the Week$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
Bucatini (Tomato)$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.
More about Crossroads Collective
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

5734 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

6927 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Cheese w/2 Toppings$30.10
14" Cheese & 2 Topping Pizza
Buy One Get One FREE
Chicken Dinner$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
14" Cheese w/1 Topping$28.20
14" Pizza w/ Mozzarella Cheese & 1 Topping of your choice
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

