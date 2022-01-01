Chopped salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chopped salad
Balistreri Brother Pizza
3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield
|Supreme Pizza
|$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
|Sicilian Chop Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, and black olives, served with a side of dressing.
|Classic Pizza
|$18.00
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|MOZZARELLA MARINARA
|$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
|FESTIVAL COMBO
|$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
|LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Riley's Sandwich Co.
4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|CBR
|$17.45
organic chicken breast, bacon, housemade ranch, avocado, tomato, cheese, lettuce
Lettuce now served on sandwich to reduce waste.
|Chicken Philly
|$15.45
organic chicken, mozz, house cheese sauce, roasted: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, house roll
|RILEY'S FAVE
|$4.95
Just organic chicken and veggies sous vide.
NEW: Inspired by our smush faced friends, the same (2) cups are combined into a single lower profile container.
🧐 What’s this Riley’s Fave? Inspired by learning about how you could potentially double your dogs life by feeding them better food, we started feeding Riley ground Turkey, broccoli and carrots almost 7 years ago as a staple of her diet. Think she looks good for her age? We feel this has been a huge part of why we’re proud of the pep she still has in her step.
Yes, the famous Riley is eating the same stuff your pup is! Next time you’re treating yourself, be sure to treat your pup too!
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
|Onion Rings
|$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
|Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner
|$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
BB's on North
7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa
|Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara
|$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
|Chicken Wing 10 Piece
|$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
|Classic Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar