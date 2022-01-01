Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chopped salad

Balistreri Brother Pizza image

 

Balistreri Brother Pizza

3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supreme Pizza$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
Sicilian Chop Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, and black olives, served with a side of dressing.
Classic Pizza$18.00
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Saz's State House image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA MARINARA$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
FESTIVAL COMBO$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
More about Saz's State House
Riley's Sandwich Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Riley's Sandwich Co.

4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
CBR$17.45
organic chicken breast, bacon, housemade ranch, avocado, tomato, cheese, lettuce
Lettuce now served on sandwich to reduce waste.
Chicken Philly$15.45
organic chicken, mozz, house cheese sauce, roasted: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, house roll
RILEY'S FAVE$4.95
Just organic chicken and veggies sous vide.
NEW: Inspired by our smush faced friends, the same (2) cups are combined into a single lower profile container.
🧐 What’s this Riley’s Fave? Inspired by learning about how you could potentially double your dogs life by feeding them better food, we started feeding Riley ground Turkey, broccoli and carrots almost 7 years ago as a staple of her diet. Think she looks good for her age? We feel this has been a huge part of why we’re proud of the pep she still has in her step.
Yes, the famous Riley is eating the same stuff your pup is! Next time you’re treating yourself, be sure to treat your pup too!
More about Riley's Sandwich Co.
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
Onion Rings$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
BB's on North image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

BB's on North

7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Wing 10 Piece$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
Classic Caesar$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
More about BB's on North
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

