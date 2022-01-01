Chorizo burritos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Vietnamese Baguette
|$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
|Turkey Bacon Brie
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
|Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Haddock and Chips
|$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
|Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
The Lafayette Place
1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Southern Po'Boy
|$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts