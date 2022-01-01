Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Baguette$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
Turkey Bacon Brie$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haddock and Chips$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
The Lafayette Place image

 

The Lafayette Place

1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Po'Boy$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
Vegan Brekkie Sammy$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts
More about The Lafayette Place
Cranky Al's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Long John$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
More about Cranky Al's

