Chutney in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Chutney
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chutney
Bollywood Grill
1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Tamarind Chutney
$3.95
8oz Sweet and Sour sauce made from Tamarind
More about Bollywood Grill
India Garden
2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
ONION CHUTNEY
$4.95
MINT CHUTNEY
$4.95
More about India Garden
