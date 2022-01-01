Cinnamon rolls in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|The Classic
|$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
|Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|The Veg Head
|$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Basic Brunch
|$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
|Milwaukee Street
|$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Bowl of Minis
|$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
|Side Hash Browns
|$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
|Side Bacon (4)
|$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
The Lafayette Place
1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Southern Po'Boy
|$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts