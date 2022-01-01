Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve clam chowder

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulasch Over Spatzle$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Perch Basket$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
Schnitzel$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Cheese Curds$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Kegel's Inn image

 

Kegel's Inn

5901 W National Ave, West Allis

Avg 4.1 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Walleye$19.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
****Please pick-up online orders at our BEER GARDEN WINDOW on 59th street. The parking lot across the street on National Avenue is available for temporary parking while you pick up your order. PLEASE DO NOT GO THROUGH DRIVE THRU LANE FOR ONLINE PICK-UP****
5 Piece Classic Fish Fry$16.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
****Please pick-up online orders at our BEER GARDEN WINDOW on 59th street. The parking lot across the street on National Avenue is available for temporary parking while you pick up your order. PLEASE DO NOT GO THROUGH DRIVE THRU LANE FOR ONLINE PICK-UP****
Extra Potato Pancakes$5.00
2 pancakes per order. Served with applesauce.
More about Kegel's Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Chocolate Brownies

Calamari

Turkey Clubs

Chef Salad

Scallops

Short Ribs

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston