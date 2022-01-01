Clam chowder in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve clam chowder
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|Perch Basket
|$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
|Schnitzel
|$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Kegel's Inn
5901 W National Ave, West Allis
|Walleye
|$19.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
****Please pick-up online orders at our BEER GARDEN WINDOW on 59th street. The parking lot across the street on National Avenue is available for temporary parking while you pick up your order. PLEASE DO NOT GO THROUGH DRIVE THRU LANE FOR ONLINE PICK-UP****
|5 Piece Classic Fish Fry
|$16.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
|Extra Potato Pancakes
|$5.00
2 pancakes per order. Served with applesauce.