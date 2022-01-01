Cobb salad in Milwaukee

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
romaine, bacon, eggs, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese, tortilla strips, choice of dressing
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Cobb Salad image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$12.00
More about North Avenue Grill
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
More about The Knick

