Cobb salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cobb salad
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
romaine, bacon, eggs, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese, tortilla strips, choice of dressing
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|COBB SALAD
|$12.00