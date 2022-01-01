Coconut curry in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve coconut curry
FreshFin
1806 E. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
FreshFin
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Carriage House
524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee
|Thai Coconut Curry (vegetarian)
|$5.00
Green curry, coconut milk, shredded cabbage, carrot, green onion (vegetarian)
FreshFin
5734 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed