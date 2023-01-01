Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut ice cream in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve coconut ice cream

Item pic

 

AppeThai - -WI

3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana With Coconut Ice cream$7.00
Coconut Ice Cream$3.50
More about AppeThai - -WI
Item pic

 

Rice N Roll Bistro

1952 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Ice Cream$6.00
Creamy Coconut
More about Rice N Roll Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Brulee

Clams

Black Bean Burgers

Cheese Fries

Cookie Dough

Blt Wraps

Boneless Wings

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1538 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston