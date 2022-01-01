Cookie dough in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cookie dough
Yo Mama!
1349 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa
|4 Pint Party Pack
|$25.00
4 pints of frozen yogurt/sorbet and 10 toppings! Includes cups and spoons. If you would like more than 1 of same flavor or toppings, list that in Special Request box.
|Small Froyo
|$3.75
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 2 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
|Large Froyo
|$7.00
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 4 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
|Onion Rings
|$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
|Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner
|$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Bucatini (Cream)
|$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
|Pasta of the Week
|$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
|Bucatini (Tomato)
|$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.