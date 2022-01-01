Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cookie dough

Yo Mama! image

 

Yo Mama!

1349 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Pint Party Pack$25.00
4 pints of frozen yogurt/sorbet and 10 toppings! Includes cups and spoons. If you would like more than 1 of same flavor or toppings, list that in Special Request box.
Small Froyo$3.75
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 2 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
Large Froyo$7.00
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 4 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
More about Yo Mama!
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
Onion Rings$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini (Cream)$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
Pasta of the Week$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
Bucatini (Tomato)$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.
More about Crossroads Collective
Friendship Cafe image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Friendship Cafe

