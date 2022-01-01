Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve corn chowder

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Chowder$0.00
More about The Busy Beestro
Item pic

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup of the Day (Corn Chowder Non Dairy)$3.75
Hearty aromatic and comforting
More about Friendship Cafe

