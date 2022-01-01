Crab rangoon in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve crab rangoon
More about Hue Restaurant
Hue Restaurant
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee
|Bun Thit Nuong | Beef Noodle Bowl
|$16.50
Grilled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef with a house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
|Hue Sample Platter
|$14.95
A little bit of each: 3 spicy crab rangoons, 2 egg rolls, 2 beef skewers, and a shrimp spring roll. No substitutions, please.
|Goi Cuon | Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Pair of rice paper rolls, filled with lettuce, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, mints, and rice noodles. Choose from shrimp, grilled pork sausage, tofu, or "Veggie Meat."
More about Flourchild
Flourchild
722 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|South by Midwest
|$9.00
sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, pickled red onion, poblano ranch, crispy tortilla strips
|Daddy's Pizza
|$25.00
red sauce, pepperoni, house sausage, cherry peppers, red onion, aged mozz, stracciatella
|Cheesy Garlic Sticks
|$13.00
parsley butter, vodka sauce