Crepes in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve crepes

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Vegetable Crepes$9.00
local seasonal vegetables | Ranch | mornay sauce | Urbani truffle and herb crepes | 3Brothers Farm sunny egg (1) | Brightonwoods Orchards apple gastrique
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream Cheese Filled Crepes$6.60
Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103

239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crepes$13.00
Traditional French home made crepes filled with Mascarpone, Madagascar Vanilla and Cottage Cheese filling. Topped with powdered sugar
Nutella Crepes$15.00
Traditional French home made crepes filled with Nutella and topped with fresh strawberries, Nutella drizzle and powdered sugar
