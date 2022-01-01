Crepes in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve crepes
More about Engine Company No. 3
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Seasonal Vegetable Crepes
|$9.00
local seasonal vegetables | Ranch | mornay sauce | Urbani truffle and herb crepes | 3Brothers Farm sunny egg (1) | Brightonwoods Orchards apple gastrique
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Cream Cheese Filled Crepes
|$6.60
More about Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103
Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103
239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee
|Crepes
|$13.00
Traditional French home made crepes filled with Mascarpone, Madagascar Vanilla and Cottage Cheese filling. Topped with powdered sugar
|Crepes
|$13.00
Traditional French home made crepes filled with Mascarpone, Madagascar Vanilla and Cottage Cheese filling. Topped with powdered sugar
|Nutella Crepes
|$15.00
Traditional French home made crepes filled with Nutella and topped with fresh strawberries, Nutella drizzle and powdered sugar