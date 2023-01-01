Crispy chicken in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
More about Don's Grocery & liquor
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Crispy Chicken Tenders (4pc)
|$10.99
4 Tenders, Choice of Ranch or Bbq dipping sauce.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Nice Thighs Crispy Chicken Sammy
|$9.95
Crispy-tender chicken thigh, lightly breaded served with heirloom tomato, sweet pickles and mayo on a Sheboygan hardroll.
More about Steny's Tavern & Grill
Steny's Tavern & Grill
800 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled or crispy chicken w/ your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub the chipotle ranch for a wing sauce for 50 cents!
More about Lakefront Brewery
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, chunked tomatoes, shredded carrots, diced red onions, croutons and crispy chicken with garlic ranch dressing on the side.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, chunked tomatoes, shredded carrots, diced red onions, croutons and crispy chicken with garlic ranch dressing on the side.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken chunks, mixed greens, chunked tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced red onions and garlic ranch.