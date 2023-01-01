Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.95
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders (4pc)$10.99
4 Tenders, Choice of Ranch or Bbq dipping sauce.
More about Don's Grocery & liquor
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nice Thighs Crispy Chicken Sammy$9.95
Crispy-tender chicken thigh, lightly breaded served with heirloom tomato, sweet pickles and mayo on a Sheboygan hardroll.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
Consumer pic

 

Steny's Tavern & Grill

800 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Grilled or crispy chicken w/ your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub the chipotle ranch for a wing sauce for 50 cents!
More about Steny's Tavern & Grill
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, chunked tomatoes, shredded carrots, diced red onions, croutons and crispy chicken with garlic ranch dressing on the side.
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, chunked tomatoes, shredded carrots, diced red onions, croutons and crispy chicken with garlic ranch dressing on the side.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.50
Flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken chunks, mixed greens, chunked tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced red onions and garlic ranch.
More about Lakefront Brewery
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.95
Lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes & onions
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Avocado Toast

Croissants

Edamame

Maki

Beef Broccoli

Tiramisu

Crab Cakes

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston