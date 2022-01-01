Cucumber salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cucumber salad
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
|Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
|Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|Perch Basket
|$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
|Schnitzel
|$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
FreshFin
1806 E. North Ave, Milwaukee
|CYOB (Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
|CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
FreshFin
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
|Power Ginger
Marinated Tofu (or Chicken), Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kale, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Thai Chili Ginger, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Carriage House
524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee
|Japanese Cucumber Salad
|$3.00
Cheap and delicious snack
FreshFin
5734 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale
|Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
FreshFin
6927 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
