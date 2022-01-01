Cucumber salad in Milwaukee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
More about The Busy Beestro
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulasch Over Spatzle$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Perch Basket$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
Schnitzel$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

1806 E. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CYOB (Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Power Ginger
Marinated Tofu (or Chicken), Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kale, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Thai Chili Ginger, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Carriage House image

 

Carriage House

524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Cucumber Salad$3.00
Cheap and delicious snack
More about Carriage House
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

5734 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

6927 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin

