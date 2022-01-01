Cupcakes in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Dr. Dawg
Dr. Dawg
6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee
|6" Polish
|$4.94
Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.
|6' Chicago Dog
|$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
|Side Fry
|$2.39
More about Friendship Cafe
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25
Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
|Crinkle Chocolate Cookie
|$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Bacon + Avo Club
|$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
|Farmer's Hash (V+GF)
|$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
More about The Lafayette Place
The Lafayette Place
1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Southern Po'Boy
|$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts