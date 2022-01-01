Curry in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve curry
FreshFin
1806 E. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Carriage House
524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee
|Thai Coconut Curry (vegetarian)
|$5.00
Green curry, coconut milk, shredded cabbage, carrot, green onion (vegetarian)
Three Lions Pub
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Chicken Curry
|$15.99
A medley of vegetables and chicken served in our house-made yellow curry sauce. Choose between rice, chips, half and half.
Urban Beets
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa
|Winter Curry
|$11.95
Chickpea, Potato, Peas, Tomato, Curry & Masala, Coconut, Served over Rice, Red Pepper flakes, Cilantro, & Green Onion
