Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dosa in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Dosa
Milwaukee restaurants that serve dosa
Bollywood Grill
1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Plain Dosa
$13.95
(vegan) savory crepe, served with sambhar soup
More about Bollywood Grill
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Crab Dosa
$15.00
Lump Crab Meat, Curry Leaf, Shallot
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee
Waffles
Taco Salad
Huevos Rancheros
Seaweed Salad
Tamales
Philly Cheesesteaks
Kulcha
Quiche
Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore
Walker's Point
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Bay View
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
East Side
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
East Town
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bronzeville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Riverwest
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More near Milwaukee to explore
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(345 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston