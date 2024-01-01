Egg benedict in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
Tandoori Salmon | Hollandaise Sauce | Avocado
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|House Eggs Benedict
|$7.75
House sliced ham, topped with poached eggs and your choice of cheese sauce or signature hollandaise sauce, served on top of an English muffin with a side of hash browns