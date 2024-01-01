Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg fried rice in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Egg Fried Rice
Milwaukee restaurants that serve egg fried rice
India Garden
2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
EGG FRIED RICE
$14.95
Rice cooked with soy sauce and eggs--
More about India Garden
AppeThai - Brown Deer-WI
3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Brown Deer
No reviews yet
SIDE EGG FRIED RICE
$5.00
EGG FRIED RICE
$12.00
Egg fried rice
More about AppeThai - Brown Deer-WI
