Egg sandwiches in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
Our egg salad, tamari sunflower seeds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat bread.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Consumer pic

 

The City Market Cafe - Shorewood

2205 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$11.75
2 Fried eggs, choice of Black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, chicken sausage, or Wisconsin pork sausage. Served with wakeup sauce, white cheddar cheese, homemade everything bun, and fresh fruit or sub 3 Potato blend
More about The City Market Cafe - Shorewood
Sprocket Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Sprocket Cafe

3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sam Bagel Sandwich$5.70
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with whipped cream cheese, capers, sliced hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, salt, and cracked pepper.
More about Sprocket Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward - Third Ward

189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$4.50
Egg on toasted English muffin with your choice of cheese.
More about Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward - Third Ward

