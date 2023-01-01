Egg sandwiches in Milwaukee
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Our egg salad, tamari sunflower seeds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat bread.
The City Market Cafe - Shorewood
2205 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$11.75
2 Fried eggs, choice of Black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, chicken sausage, or Wisconsin pork sausage. Served with wakeup sauce, white cheddar cheese, homemade everything bun, and fresh fruit or sub 3 Potato blend
Sprocket Cafe
3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Egg Sam Bagel Sandwich
|$5.70
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with whipped cream cheese, capers, sliced hard boiled egg, sliced red onion, salt, and cracked pepper.