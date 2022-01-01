Enchiladas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chipotle Chicken Enchilada Bake
|$0.00
Chicken, corn, poblano peppers, black beans, onion, green chiles, cilantro, cheese and corn tortillas layered in a delicious enchilada bake.
Cafe Corazon Bay View
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|ALA ENCHILADA
|$5.50
Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese
|SIDE RED ENCHILADA SAUCE
|$1.50
|ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA
|$5.50
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce
SUSHI
C-viche - Bay View
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken Mole enchiladas
|$18.00
|Steak Mole Enchiladas
|$19.00
|Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo
|$18.00
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Lobster Enchilada Rangoon
|$21.00
Lobster, Mole, Queso Crema, Wonton Wrapper
GRILL
Café Corazón - Riverwest
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|ENCHILADAS TG
|$10.00
|VEGAN ENCHILADAS
|$11.00
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans
|ALA ENCHILADA
|$5.00
Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Merenda
125 E National Ave, Milwaukee
|Veal Enchiladas
|$14.00