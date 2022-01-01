Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve enchiladas

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Enchilada Bake$0.00
Chicken, corn, poblano peppers, black beans, onion, green chiles, cilantro, cheese and corn tortillas layered in a delicious enchilada bake.
More about The Busy Beestro
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Corazon Bay View

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
ALA ENCHILADA$5.50
Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese
SIDE RED ENCHILADA SAUCE$1.50
ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA$5.50
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce
More about Cafe Corazon Bay View
C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche - Bay View

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mole enchiladas$18.00
Steak Mole Enchiladas$19.00
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo$18.00
More about C-viche - Bay View
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Enchilada Rangoon$21.00
Lobster, Mole, Queso Crema, Wonton Wrapper
More about Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Café Corazón - Riverwest

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
ENCHILADAS TG$10.00
VEGAN ENCHILADAS$11.00
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans
ALA ENCHILADA$5.00
Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese
More about Café Corazón - Riverwest
La Merenda image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Veal Enchiladas$14.00
More about La Merenda
Restaurant banner

 

MATC - Culinary Program - International Cafe

700 W. State Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Chili Cheese Enchiladas$6.00
More about MATC - Culinary Program - International Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Steak Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Key Lime Pies

Bruschetta

Ranch Salad

Hash Browns

Belgian Waffles

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston