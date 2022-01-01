Fish and chips in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fish and chips
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Fish & Chips
|$15.50
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Red Lion Pub
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee
|English Fish 'n' Chips
|$14.99
Beer-battered Atlantic Cod served with a healthy portion of chips, a side of tartar sauce and mushy peas. (Substitute coleslaw if desired).
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Fish & Chips
|$15.50
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Three Lions Pub
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|English Fish 'n' Chips
|$14.99
Beer-battered, crispy, deep-fried Atlantic cod. Served with a healthy portion of "chips", a side of tartar sauce and mushy peas (substitute coleslaw if desired). A fish fry to satisfy Wisconsinites an Brits alike