Fish sandwiches in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Pete’s Pub

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Po Boy Sandwich$14.00
Fried cod, cajun remoulade, pickles, lettuce, tomato on a toasted demi baguette.
Served with your choice of side.
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC FISH SANDWICH$14.00
Item pic

 

Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Filet Sandwich$12.00
Hand Breaded, Beer battered Wild Alaskan Cod, American Cheese, Tartar Sauce, Homestyle Bun
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow MKE

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC FISH SANDWICH$14.00
3 Pieces of Beer Batter Cod Tossed in Nashville, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli
FISH SANDWICH NASHVILLE$14.00
3 Pieces of Beer Batter Cod, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill - 7225 W NORTH AVE

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
fish sandwich$12.00
Kegel's Inn image

 

Kegel's Inn

5901 W National Ave, West Allis

Avg 4.1 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Kegels Fish Fry Sandwich$14.00
Coach's Pub N Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coach's Pub 'N' Grill

5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH SANDWICH$12.50
Deep fried cod filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & a side of tartar. Add cheese for $1.00.
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$14.00
White roughy, lightly breaded and fried, served with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce
