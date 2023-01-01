Fish sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Fish Po Boy Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried cod, cajun remoulade, pickles, lettuce, tomato on a toasted demi baguette.
Served with your choice of side.
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|CLASSIC FISH SANDWICH
|$14.00
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee
|Fish Filet Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand Breaded, Beer battered Wild Alaskan Cod, American Cheese, Tartar Sauce, Homestyle Bun
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow MKE
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|CLASSIC FISH SANDWICH
|$14.00
3 Pieces of Beer Batter Cod Tossed in Nashville, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli
|FISH SANDWICH NASHVILLE
|$14.00
3 Pieces of Beer Batter Cod, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North Avenue Grill - 7225 W NORTH AVE
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|fish sandwich
|$12.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coach's Pub 'N' Grill
5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee
|FISH SANDWICH
|$12.50
Deep fried cod filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & a side of tartar. Add cheese for $1.00.
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
White roughy, lightly breaded and fried, served with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce