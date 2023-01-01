Flautas in Milwaukee
Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield
|Flautas
|$11.99
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, rolled and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
Mex Avenue
11200 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Flauta Plate
|$14.00
Four crunchy rolled up taquitos, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Includes rice and beans, side of sour cream