Flautas in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve flautas

Los Mariachi's - Greenfield

4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$11.99
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, rolled and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
Mex Avenue

11200 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flauta Plate$14.00
Four crunchy rolled up taquitos, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Includes rice and beans, side of sour cream
More about Mex Avenue
Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st

733 s 2nd st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$15.99
(3) Rolled corn tortillas deep fried served with sour cream, salad, guacamole, rice and beans.
More about Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st

