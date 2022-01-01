French fries in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve french fries
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|French Fries
|$5.00
Hand-cut fries with ketchup
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mo's A Place for Steaks
720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken Tenders & French Fries
|$11.00
|Truffle French Fries
|$15.00
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|French Fries
|$2.95
House seasoned thin cut fries.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Side of French Fries
|$3.00
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|Lg French Fries
|$4.90
1 1/2 Lb of Crinkle Cut Fries