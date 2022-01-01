French fries in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve french fries

Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
Hand-cut fries with ketchup
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mo's A Place for Steaks

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & French Fries$11.00
Truffle French Fries$15.00
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
French Fries image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$2.95
House seasoned thin cut fries.
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of French Fries$3.00
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Lg French Fries image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg French Fries$4.90
1 1/2 Lb of Crinkle Cut Fries
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
Seasoned to perfection
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Fried Pickles

Sweet Potato Fries

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston