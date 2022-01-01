French toast in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve french toast
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Vietnamese Baguette
|$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
|Turkey Bacon Brie
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
|Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Classic Breakfast
|$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
|Plaza Benedict
|$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
|Truffled Fried Artichokes
|$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
|Ragu
|$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Basic Brunch
|$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
|Milwaukee Street
|$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
|Onion Rings
|$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
|Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner
|$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Bowl of Minis
|$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
|Side Hash Browns
|$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
|Side Bacon (4)
|$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|SIDE OF RANCH
|$0.50
|BUFF CHIX WRAP
|$15.00
|MEAT LOVER skillet
|$15.00
Urban Beets
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa
|Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
|Green Dream
|$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Goat Cheese Curds (EC3)
|$10.00
LaClare Farms goat cheese curds | Tia Paquita chorizo cream sauce | Troubadour Bakery crostini | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1)
|Patatas Bravas y Chorizo (EC3)
|$13.00
Igl Farms potatoes | spicy tomato sauce | roasted garlic aioli | Tia Paquita smoked chorizo | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1) *gf
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Bacon + Avo Club
|$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
|Farmer's Hash (V+GF)
|$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
Smoke Shack MKE
332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
|Four Cheese Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
|Pulled Pork (by the pound)
|$16.00
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Portobello Melt
|$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|Tinga Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
Midtown Grill
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Sauces and Such
|The Basics
|Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
Sweet Diner- MKE
239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Potatoes
|$4.00
Red potatoes skin on cubed prepared with salt, fresh black pepper, parsley and rosemary
|Egg Plate
|$11.00
2 locally-sourced brown egg cooked your way, served your choice of side and toast or english muffin.
|Challah
|Challah
Traditional French Toast served with whipped butter, maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar