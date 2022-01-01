Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve french toast

Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Baguette$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
Turkey Bacon Brie$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Cafe at the Plaza image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Breakfast$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
Plaza Benedict$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Brunch - Milwaukee image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basic Brunch$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
Milwaukee Street$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Cheese Curds$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
Onion Rings$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Minis$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about Toast
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
BUFF CHIX WRAP$15.00
MEAT LOVER skillet$15.00
More about North Avenue Grill
Urban Beets image

 

Urban Beets

3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
Street Tacos$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
Green Dream$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
More about Urban Beets
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Wings$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Impossible Burger$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
More about The Knick
Engine Company No. 3 image

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese Curds (EC3)$10.00
LaClare Farms goat cheese curds | Tia Paquita chorizo cream sauce | Troubadour Bakery crostini | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1)
Patatas Bravas y Chorizo (EC3)$13.00
Igl Farms potatoes | spicy tomato sauce | roasted garlic aioli | Tia Paquita smoked chorizo | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1) *gf
Smoked Baby Reds$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
More about Engine Company No. 3
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon + Avo Club$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Farmer's Hash (V+GF)$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
Tuna Melt$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Smoke Shack MKE image

 

Smoke Shack MKE

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese$4.00
Pulled Pork (by the pound)$16.00
More about Smoke Shack MKE
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello Melt$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauces and Such
The Basics
Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about Midtown Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Diner- MKE

239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Red potatoes skin on cubed prepared with salt, fresh black pepper, parsley and rosemary
Egg Plate$11.00
2 locally-sourced brown egg cooked your way, served your choice of side and toast or english muffin.
Challah
Traditional French Toast served with whipped butter, maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar
More about Sweet Diner- MKE

