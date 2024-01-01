Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$14.50
Fried Chicken Tenders, Harvest Greens Tomato, Red Onion,
Cucumber, Avocado, Honey Dijon Dressing
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow MKE

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN$14.50
Fried Chicken Tenders, Harvest Greens Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Honey Dijon Dressing
Make it Vegetarian with Vegetarian Fried Chick’n +2
More about Crafty Cow MKE
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
100 acre mix greens, shallot vinaigrette, bacon, feta cheese, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, topped with fried chicken breast
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, diced red onions, carrots, croutons, and crispy chicken chunks. Served with garlic ranch dressing on the side.
More about Lakefront Brewery
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.95
Lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes & onions
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

