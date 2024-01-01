Fried chicken salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.50
Fried Chicken Tenders, Harvest Greens Tomato, Red Onion,
Cucumber, Avocado, Honey Dijon Dressing
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow MKE
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN
|$14.50
Fried Chicken Tenders, Harvest Greens Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Honey Dijon Dressing
Make it Vegetarian with Vegetarian Fried Chick’n +2
Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
100 acre mix greens, shallot vinaigrette, bacon, feta cheese, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, topped with fried chicken breast
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, diced red onions, carrots, croutons, and crispy chicken chunks. Served with garlic ranch dressing on the side.