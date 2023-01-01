Fried chicken sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Nashville Hot Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breakfast Sausage, Bread & Butter Pickles, Mayo
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Deep fried buttermilk brined chicken breast with mayo and house-made sweet and sour pickles on a brioche bun. With choice of side.
Blue's Egg
317 North 76th Street, Milwaukee
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
6 oz buttermilk fried chicken breast, fresh tomato, green leaf lettuce, fontina cheese, smoked paprika aioli, seeded bun and fries
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing - Riverwest
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Kid's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Bell & Evans Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, American Cheese, Brioche Roll.
Allergens: Wheat, Soy
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Bell & Evans Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Roll.
Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Soy
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Your choice of Nashville hot or original buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickle rounds on a toasted brioche bun with spicy white bbq and a ramekin of coleslaw.
|Smothered Country Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk country fried chicken, caramelized onions, sausage gravy, and fontina cheese served on a brioche bun
Steny's Tavern & Grill
800 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Steny's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Breaded fried chicken filet served on a toasted brioche bun topped w/ pickles, shredded lettuce & Steny’s house made bloody mary aioli. Garnished w/ a pickle & olive.
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast drizzled with house-made hot honey. Served on a grilled brioche bun topped with crispy bacon slices and dill pickle slices.
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern - Brewer's Hill
234 E Vine St, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
gluten free cornmeal dredged fried chicken thigh tossed in a house made peach pepper hot sauce with shaved red onion, shredded lettuce, and remoulade