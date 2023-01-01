Fried chicken sandwiches in Milwaukee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milwaukee restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Nashville Hot Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breakfast Sausage, Bread & Butter Pickles, Mayo
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Item pic

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Deep fried buttermilk brined chicken breast with mayo and house-made sweet and sour pickles on a brioche bun. With choice of side.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Item pic

 

Blue's Egg

317 North 76th Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.95
6 oz buttermilk fried chicken breast, fresh tomato, green leaf lettuce, fontina cheese, smoked paprika aioli, seeded bun and fries
More about Blue's Egg
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing - Riverwest

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Bell & Evans Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, American Cheese, Brioche Roll.
Allergens: Wheat, Soy
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Bell & Evans Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Roll.
Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Soy
More about Company Brewing - Riverwest
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Your choice of Nashville hot or original buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickle rounds on a toasted brioche bun with spicy white bbq and a ramekin of coleslaw.
Smothered Country Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk country fried chicken, caramelized onions, sausage gravy, and fontina cheese served on a brioche bun
More about Saz's State House
Item pic

 

Steny's Tavern & Grill

800 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steny's Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Breaded fried chicken filet served on a toasted brioche bun topped w/ pickles, shredded lettuce & Steny’s house made bloody mary aioli. Garnished w/ a pickle & olive.
More about Steny's Tavern & Grill
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast drizzled with house-made hot honey. Served on a grilled brioche bun topped with crispy bacon slices and dill pickle slices.
More about Lakefront Brewery
Item pic

 

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern - Brewer's Hill

234 E Vine St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
gluten free cornmeal dredged fried chicken thigh tossed in a house made peach pepper hot sauce with shaved red onion, shredded lettuce, and remoulade
More about Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern - Brewer's Hill
Banner pic

 

Merge

1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Beef Loaded Fries$15.00
Chicken Sandwich Seasoned Fries$13.00
Chicken Sandwich Kimichi Loaded Fries$15.00
More about Merge

