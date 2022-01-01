Fried pickles in Milwaukee

Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve fried pickles

Fried Pickles image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Fried Pickles image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Gordo Burger Milwaukee image

 

Gordo Burger Milwaukee

2301 South Howell Avenue, Bay View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried pickles$5.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
More about Gordo Burger Milwaukee

