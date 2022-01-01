Fried pickles in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños