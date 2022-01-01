Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fried rice

Hue Restaurant

2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee

Side Fried Rice$8.00
Com Chien | Pork and Shrimp Fried Rice$15.25
Our version of a kitchen sink fried rice. Chinese sausage, BBQ pork, shrimp, peas & carrots.
Com Chien Ga | Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Chicken, peas, carrots, egg, onions, garlic, and seasonings.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
ELOTE FRIED RICE$9.50
House Fried Rice, Corn, Scallions, Chicharron, Mayo, Cilantro, Cotija
AppeThai

3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Milwaukee

THAI STYLE FRIED RICE
KAOW PAD: Fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, Asian broccoli, onion, tomato, scallion and Thai seasoning.
BASIL FRIED RICE
KAOW PAD HORAPA: Fried Rice with chili garlic basil sauce, with your choice of protein, eggs, red bell pepper, string bean and onion.
CURRY FRIED RICE
KAOW PAD PONG KARI: Fried Rice with curry powder, your choice of protein with eggs, onion, scallion, cashew nut and Thai seasoning.
