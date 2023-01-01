Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge brownies in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve fudge brownies

Friendship Cafe image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Friendly Fudge Brownie$3.95
More about Friendship Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Dawg City

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fudge Brownie$2.98
Packaged Fudge Brownie
More about Dawg City

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Chai Lattes

Wedge Salad

Chicken Piccata

Thai Coffee

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Rangoon

Avocado Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston